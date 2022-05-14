Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Shares of CMCT stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.90. 15,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,490. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -46.57%.

CMCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 223.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

