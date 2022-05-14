Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS.

NASDAQ:CMCT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.90. 15,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.