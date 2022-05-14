Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.07

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 291301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.
A number of brokerages have commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($16.00) to €14.00 ($14.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.16) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.10 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.79.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
