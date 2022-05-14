Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.
CIK stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.
