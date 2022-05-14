Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years.

CIK stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 210,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 118.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

