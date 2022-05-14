Credit Suisse Group Lowers Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target to $27.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.81% from the company’s previous close.

INTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get Intapp alerts:

NASDAQ:INTA opened at $20.80 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.06.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 60.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Intapp by 23.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp (Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.