Credit Suisse Group Trims Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price to $24.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Playtika from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.45.

Playtika stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Playtika will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

