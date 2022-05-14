Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,852.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

