Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) CEO Jason Breaux Purchases 2,800 Shares of Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) CEO Jason Breaux bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.09 per share, for a total transaction of $47,852.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,807.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.88. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 78.46%. The business had revenue of $24.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CCAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.
About Crescent Capital BDC (Get Rating)
Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.
