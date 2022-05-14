Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.
CRCT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.36.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,262,521 shares in the company, valued at $173,717,505.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,447,949 shares of company stock worth $18,941,583.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cricut (CRCT)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.