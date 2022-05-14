Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Citigroup

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cricut from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Cricut alerts:

CRCT opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.04. Cricut has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Cricut had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $244.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cricut will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.18 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,262,521 shares in the company, valued at $173,717,505.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,447,949 shares of company stock worth $18,941,583.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.