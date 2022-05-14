CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $85.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.33.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.05. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after buying an additional 19,343 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

