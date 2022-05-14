Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRTO. Benchmark assumed coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Criteo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CRTO stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Criteo has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.00.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Criteo will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Criteo by 170.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

