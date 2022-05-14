Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Rating Increased to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$4.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRON. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$4.08 to C$3.70 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cronos Group to a hold rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. MKM Partners restated a buy rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$5.83.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 18.99 and a current ratio of 19.86. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.99. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.08.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

