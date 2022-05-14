Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC

Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 3.7% of Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $6,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 12,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.62.

Shares of CCI traded up $4.44 on Friday, reaching $176.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,854,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day moving average of $183.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

