CryptEx (CRX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $180.00

CryptEx (CRX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $347,838.83 and $180.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for $4.09 or 0.00013558 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,121.03 or 0.99796687 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00014985 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

