Crypton (CRP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million

Crypton (CRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Crypton has traded 31.9% lower against the dollar. Crypton has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $142,182.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003396 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00010779 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,459.57 or 1.00020718 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00542728 BTC.

Crypton Profile

Crypton (CRP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,370,267 coins. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crypton’s official website is u.is

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.