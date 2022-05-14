Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.64.

CURLF stock opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.82. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $15.47.

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

