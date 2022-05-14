Curran Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,086 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 111.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,520,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.42. 32,770,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,547,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average of $21.95. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.