Curran Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 8.5% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $12.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $350.38. 625,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,063. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $329.63 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $387.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.67.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

