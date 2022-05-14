Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 25,777 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.30. 2,894,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,979. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

