Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $5.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,540,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,055. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $192.12 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

