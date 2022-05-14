Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Curran Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,227,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,831,000 after buying an additional 45,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,413,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,870,000 after purchasing an additional 103,005 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 544,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,958 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 443,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after purchasing an additional 24,420 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. Global X MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $32.29 and a 52 week high of $43.45.

