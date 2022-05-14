Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $7.68 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 181.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,933 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.3% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,463,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,704.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 71,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,210,000 after buying an additional 69,541 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,026,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366,735. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $160.68 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.77.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

