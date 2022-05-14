Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. 10,443,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,563,485. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $115.37 and a 1-year high of $172.96.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.