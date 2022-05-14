Curran Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. 365,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,440. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $88.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47.

