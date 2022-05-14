Curran Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 21,054 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 268.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,296. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $49.61.

