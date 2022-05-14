Curran Financial Partners LLC Sells 167 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Curran Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,682,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,748 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,411,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,125,356,000 after purchasing an additional 450,232 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,295,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,804,000 after purchasing an additional 277,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,118,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

