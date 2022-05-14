CUTcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $9.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00111414 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001528 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00293988 BTC.

CUTcoin Coin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 164,063,085 coins and its circulating supply is 160,063,085 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

