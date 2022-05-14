Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys Shares of 2,931 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

