Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $199,000 Stock Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,397,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,833,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,171,000 after acquiring an additional 503,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,424,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.21.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi bought 60,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $531,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.