Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Invests $207,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $140,222,000. Natixis raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,869 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,541,000 after purchasing an additional 975,983 shares during the period. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC opened at $95.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.19 and a 1-year high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.