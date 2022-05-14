Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $19.35. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $891 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 9.6%. G. Willi-Food International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. It offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

