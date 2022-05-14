Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,700 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 76,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 457,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after buying an additional 78,335 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,228,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,319,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski purchased 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,676.91% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.64) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.66 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.