CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,978.15

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,978.15 ($24.39) and traded as low as GBX 1,523 ($18.78). CVS Group shares last traded at GBX 1,559 ($19.22), with a volume of 113,471 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CVSG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($35.75) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.99) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,731.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,966.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43.

In other CVS Group news, insider David Wilton purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,712 ($21.11) per share, for a total transaction of £94,160 ($116,089.26).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

