CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.92)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $583.5-$598.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.13 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

