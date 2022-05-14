CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.92)-$(0.60) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.77). The company issued revenue guidance of $583.5-$598.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.13 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.
CYBR opened at $133.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.74.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 158,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 46.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 82,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 22.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
