CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.76. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 83.08% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after buying an additional 114,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $10,420,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 50.0% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $3,446,000. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

