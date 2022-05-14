Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.73 Million

Analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will announce $185.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.30 million and the lowest is $184.70 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full-year sales of $744.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of CYXT stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.60. 716,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,283. Cyxtera Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

