Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 1,272 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, hitting $154.61. 5,165,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $149.56 and a one year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

