Dakota Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 390.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 311,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William J. Quinn bought 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $66,858.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,858. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SV stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 583,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

About Spring Valley Acquisition

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in an alternative energy industry, including clean energy and storage, smart grid/efficiency, environmental services and recycling, mobility, water and wastewater management, advanced materials and technology enabled services.

