Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,948,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.80. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

