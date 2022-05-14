Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,822,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,208,000 after buying an additional 262,890 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,314,000 after purchasing an additional 178,007 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,289 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,486. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $46.21 and a one year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

