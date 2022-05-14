Dakota Wealth Management Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $809,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 142,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 125,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,114. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

