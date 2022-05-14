Dakota Wealth Management Has $818,000 Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9,956.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 275,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,151,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,750,000 after buying an additional 214,731 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after buying an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 573,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,211,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after buying an additional 68,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.06.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.82. 1,386,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.05. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.10 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

