Dakota Wealth Management Has $850,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 31,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,870,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 88,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,661,000 after buying an additional 41,950 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 134,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,435,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in shares of PayPal by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 47,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.83 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

