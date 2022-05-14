Dakota Wealth Management Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.85. 2,811,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $322.20 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $387.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $420.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.