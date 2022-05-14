Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,778 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,549,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,770,000 after purchasing an additional 411,197 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after buying an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,559,000 after buying an additional 1,175,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,023,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,176,000 after buying an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.08. The company had a trading volume of 835,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,210. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $178.19 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.43 and its 200 day moving average is $214.39.

