Dakota Wealth Management Sells 238 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,017,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,583,133. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 221,427 shares of company stock valued at $19,220,747. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

