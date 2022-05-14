DallasNews Co. (DALN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on September 2nd

DallasNews Co. (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.29 and a beta of 0.65. DallasNews has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $8.39.

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.29 million for the quarter. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing, a newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

