DAOstack Hits Market Capitalization of $807,936.16 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $807,936.16 and $832.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,467.57 or 1.00047860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00015018 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

