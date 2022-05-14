Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.85.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $41.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $90.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 215.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 2,180.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after purchasing an additional 515,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 5,499.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 93,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

