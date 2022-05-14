Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daré Bioscience currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of DARE stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 781,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.47. Daré Bioscience has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58.

Daré Bioscience ( NASDAQ:DARE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DARE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $2,776,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 396,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Daré Bioscience by 82.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 256,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 346.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 251,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 245,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

