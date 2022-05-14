DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Upgraded to Buy at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

DRIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Aegis decreased their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.35.

DRIO stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.86. The company had a trading volume of 595,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,492. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 374.21% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of DarioHealth by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

